Approval for high-speed internet mast on Inis Oírr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

National Broadband Ireland has been granted permission for a high-speed internet mast on Inis Oírr.

Earlier this year, permission was refused for the project at a different site near Aras Eanna Arts Centre.

NBI says the mast is necessary to transport broadband data from the new high-speed fiber network on the island to the mainland.

Now, the green light’s been given for a site to the south of Aerphort Inis Oírr.

But the approval came despite a considerable number of local objections, largely centered around the potential impact on the scenic landscape.