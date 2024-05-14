Approval for habitat restoration works along Nanny River in Tuam

Planning permission has been granted for habitat restoration works along the Nanny River in Tuam.

Inland Fisheries Ireland sought permission for the project from Galway County Council.





The works will involve the addition of spawning gravel, random boulders, and the excavation of pools.

It’ll also include fencing on the river bank, tree planting, and the installation of a solar drinking through along the Nanny River.

