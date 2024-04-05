Approval for expansion plans at Coco Cafe in Salthill

Approval has been given for plans to expand Coco Cafe in Salthill.

The project would see the existing cafe amalgamated with two adjacent commercial units, offering more seating and new entrances.





City planners have attached five conditions to the grant of permission.

