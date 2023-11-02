Approval for expansion of Warehouse Gym in Oranmore
Published:
-
-
County planners have approved plans for an expansion of the Warehouse Gym in Oranmore.
The project involves a change of use of office space at Unit 10, Pairc An Clochar, into gym space.
It’ll see the existing gym, located on the first floor above Tesco, expand to the second floor.
Warehouse Gym currently has locations in Oranmore, Knocknacarra and Mervue – with the Oranmore gym winning the title of “Galway’s Greatest Gym” last year.
