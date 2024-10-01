Approval for expansion of City Bin Co. base in Oranmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The City Bin Co. has been granted planning permission for a significant expansion of its base in Oranmore.
City Bin was founded over 25 years ago and was bought last year by Dublin-based Thorntons Recycling.
It’s now planning to extend the existing transfer station building by over 1,000sqm.
The plans also involve a new weighbridge office building, a new platform weightbridge system, as well as various other works, including a new modular staff welfare unit.
