Approval for demolition of Claddagh replica cottage to make way for new homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Approval has been granted for the demolition of a replica cottage in Claddagh to make way for two new homes.

The cottage, known as “Katie’s Cottage”, is a replica of a traditional Claddagh thatched cottage, and originally opened as a tourist attraction.

In September 2023, permission was granted for an extensive new home at the site at Fairhill Road Upper that would’ve integrated the cottage into the overall design.

But those original plans had to go the whole way to An Bord Pleanala after locals lodged objections on various grounds, including the scale and design.

And by the time approval was eventually forthcoming, the project was described as being no longer viable due to the protracted nature of the appeal and rampant construction inflation.

Now, completely different plans have been approved by city planners – this time looking to demolish the cottage and built two detached houses on the site.

It remains to be seen if any of the local objections will translate into yet another appeal to An Bord Pleanala on these latest designs.