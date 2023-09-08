Approval for 36 new homes at Headford Road
Galway Bay fm newsroom – City planners have approved plans for 36 new homes at Headford Road.
The plans led by Sweetbay Ltd will see 30 apartments and six homes built at Tornóg, adjacant to the existing Sceilig Ard estate.
The apartments will be built across two seperate blocks, and the overall development will also include a creche.
Planners have approved the project with six conditions attached.
