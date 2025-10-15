Approval for 13 new homes in Williamstown despite local objections

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Approval has been given for 13 new homes in Williamstown – despite local objections there is “no demand” for housing in the area.

HF Contracts originally looked to build 15 new homes at a site within the existing Bealach na Ceartan estate.

13 homes might seem like a modest development – but it’s a lot of new homes in a place like Williamstown.

And the core argument in some local objections was that it’s 13 homes too many, because there’s no demand for housing at all.

They pointed to vacant homes in nearby Loch na Corra, described as a “ghost estate”.

Also highlighted was an alleged stark lack of local services – like public transport and childcare.

Other issues raised in objections included social issues, privacy concerns, potential traffic hazards, and impact on amenity spaces

But county planners have now ruled the project can go ahead with routine conditions attached.