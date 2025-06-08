Appropriate staff not available to mental health patients at ED

Appropriately qualified staff are not available to patients presenting with mental health difficulties at the Emergency Department in UHG.

Cllr Eileen Mannion (FG) raised concern at a Regional Health Forum West that despite claims that all patients must be triaged in the Emergency Department, it was not a suitable environment for those requiring treatment for mental health conditions.

Specifically, she said those presenting in cases of self-harm or with suicidal ideation should have a dedicated mental health unit to present to.

“There are also cases such as anxiety or psychosis where people are not able to sit in an emergency department,” said the Clifden-based councillor.

“Changes are needed and they’re not happening,” continued Cllr Mannion.

She said the hospital had approval for a 24/7 senior nurse presence in the UHG emergency department but noted this had not been implemented.

“When will it happen?” she asked.

Integrated Health Area Manager, Ann Cosgrove, said that Community Healthcare West welcomed this recommendation and “request the appropriate funding is provided to implement this”.

“We have 1.5 consultant psychiatrist liaison who works in conjunction with the hospital. They are not there 24/7 but they are available 24/7 — on call.

Cllr Mannion said there should be more staff with specific mental health training in the Emergency Department if that’s where patients had to go.

Ms Cosgrove said that this level of training wasn’t in place at the moment.

“This is one of the areas we feel would benefit the management of patients in the Emergency Department,” she said.

“We continue to work to support patients presenting with mental health difficulties, whether a specific event or an ongoing condition,” she said.

If you’ve been affected by this story contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123, email jo@samaritans.ie or visit www.samaritans.org for information on how to support yourself or others in need.

Pictured: Ann Cosgrove: Would benefit management of patients at ED.