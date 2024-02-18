Appointment cancellations at Portiuncula hospital up by two thirds in just 9 months
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
The number of appointment cancellations at Portiuncula Hospital has risen by two thirds in less than a year.
Over 1,200 appointments were cancelled in the first three quarters of 2023 compared to the same time in 2022 – that’s up by almost 500.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Nationwide, there were almost 200,000 cancellations in that time – a rise of around 64,000 on the first three quarters the year previous.
Sinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane says it highlights huge problems within the health service
The post Appointment cancellations at Portiuncula hospital up by two thirds in just 9 months appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Approval given for expansion of Veterinary Clinic in Headford
Approval has been given for the expansion of a vet clinic in Headford. The plans will see the exi...
Nearly 300 drug dealers have been caught in Galway in the past year
Galway Gardaí have caught nearly 300 drug dealers operating in the county over the past year – se...
Galway expects up to 30,000 spectators at St Patrick’s Day spectacular
A traditional Saint Patrick’s Day parade is the centrepiece of a three-day festival in Galway Cit...
Immigrants breathe new life into Galway branch of Junior Chamber Ireland
Members of Junior Chamber Ireland (JCI) Galway hope to recruit more young professional people fro...
Financial fund denies “in strongest possible terms” High Court claims over Knocknacarra home
A financial fund and a receiver have denied “in the strongest possible terms” claims ...
Lidl says €39m spent on Galway suppliers in 2023
Supermarket giant Lidl says it spent €39m on Galway suppliers last year. Nationally, it secured m...
Green Party chair praises continued increase in organic farming across Galway
Chair of the Green Party and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly is praising the continued incr...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of transformative expansion to city hotel
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major and transformative ex...
Gardaí seek public’s help in finding missing teenager from Tuam
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Tuam. since ...