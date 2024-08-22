  • Services

Services

Applications sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe

Published:

Applications sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe
Share story:

Applications are being sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe.

The Town Centre First is a Government policy that aims to make towns and villages more attractive places to work, live and visit.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The TCF policy was introduced by Government in 2022 to tackle vacancy, dereliction, and overall urban decline.

It looks at a collaborative approach involving the entire community, represented by a town team of 12 members.

Measures can vary from new street lighting and public furniture to community parks and incentives for businesses.

Galway County Council are now looking to establish town team to help develop and deliver plans in Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe.

The closing date for applications is Monday, August 26th – after which a shortlist will be formed for each team.

Further information can be found at Galway.ie – or by contacting County Hall at 091 509000.

The post Applications sought for ‘Town Centre First’ teams for Oranmore, Headford and Ballinasloe appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Connemara’s Kylemore Abbey to host high level Biodiversity Summer School

Irish Environmental charity and land trust Green Sod Ireland is to host a high level Biodiversity...

no_space
IFA Galway Chair says difficulties facing farmers particularly poignant this year

Galway Chair of the IFA, Stephen Canavan says the difficulties facing farmers are particularly po...

no_space
Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention

Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection...

no_space
Sinn Féin to nominate Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee

Sinn Féin is to nominate its Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell to the Public Accounts Committee PAC ...

no_space
Action on ACRES delay needed

PRESSURE is mounting on the Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConalogue, to intervene and quickly r...

no_space
Shorelines focusing on locals and visitors

Arts Week with Judy Murphy Excitement is building in Portumna ahead of this year’s Shorelines ...

no_space
A lifetime of bringing people to Lourdes

Galway couple Margaret and Michael Duignan spent more than three decades leading many hundreds of...

no_space
How Galway’s runners are shaping up for election race

World of Politics with Harry McGee Lesson number one in politics is that nothing stands still ...

no_space
Connemara magic is just what the doctor ordered!

Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Independent musicians tend to be hard-working and resourceful,...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up