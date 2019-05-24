Applications open for Marie Mullen Bursary

Druid Theatre has announced details of the second Marie Mullen Bursary, which open to female theatre artists working in Ireland in the fields of design, directing and dramaturgy.

Named after actor and Druid co-founder Marie Mullen, the award is intended to address the historic imbalance of female representation in theatre and is open to women who have a proven commitment to Irish theatre.

Director and dramaturg Eleanor White who was the inaugural recipient of the bursary, described it as having been “a vital, formative experience that has been invaluable to my career”.

As part of the scheme, Eleanor worked as Assistant Dramaturg for Druid’s production of Richard III and received a stipend of €2,000 along with mentoring, and access to workshops on Druid’s other development programme, including FUEL and New Writing.

“It afforded me a wealth of opportunities to really develop my practice and to learn from, and collaborate with, some of Ireland’s leading theatre practitioners,” the winner added. Advising women in theatre to apply for the bursary, she said “there are very few schemes like this in the Irish theatre sector, and the support and mentorship you receive throughout are unparalleled”.

Marie Mullen, in whose honour the bursary is named, expressed her happiness that the scheme would continue, following its success in 2018.

It is a privilege to have this bursary in my name and I look forward to working with and supporting many more women who will benefit from it,” she said.

