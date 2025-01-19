Applications for new Galway City budget scheme open next week

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Applications open next week for a new community budget scheme that will allow residents in Galway City to have direct input on how public funds are spent in their community.

The Participatory Budget Scheme allows the public to create proposals on areas such as biodiversity, safety, accessibility and age friendly infrastructure.

They’ll then be shortlisted and put to a public vote.

The project is set to start in the Galway City East ward and rotate between the other wards, with a budget of €25,000.

Social Democrats Councillor for Galway City West Alan Curran has welcomed the scheme and says it’s innovative: