Application for new windfarm in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An application for a new wind farm in Connemara has been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Ardderroo Windfarm Limited has applied for the construction of up to 25 wind turbines, a permanent meteorological mast and a substation in the townlands of Ardderroo, Letter and Finnaun.

The application is subject to an Environmental Impact Assessment and a decision is due by June next year.