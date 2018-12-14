Application for geopark in North Connemara to be submitted to UNESCO by 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

It’s hoped a full application will be made to UNESCO by 2021 or 2022 for a sustainable geopark in North Connemara and South Mayo.

The group leading the project presented the plan which aims to elevate Joyce Country to a UNESCO status geopark, according to Connemara Municipal District councillors this week.

The project emerged after it was identified that the rich geoheritage of the region could be a catalyst for broad-based enterprise and social development.

It aims to attract more visitors to the region, using the Gaeltacht area as its unique selling point and using surrounding towns such as Clifden, Headford, Oughterard, Ballinrobe, Castlebar and Wesport as gateways into the geopark.

