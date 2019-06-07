Appeals Board rejects plan for Lidl at Knocknacarra site

Galway City Tribune – An Bord Pleanála has refused planning permission for a new Lidl supermarket in Knocknacarra, branding in a “monolithic and poor quality of development”.

The Appeals Board’s Senior Planning Inspector recommended that permission be granted on the grounds that there is justification for more retail space in the area – however, the Board itself said the design would not provide the necessary landmark building for such a prominent site.

The German discount giant sought planning permission last July for a €2.5 million supermarket and café on a 1.5-acre site adjacent to Aldi off the junction at the Western Distributor Road and Bóthar Stiofáin.

The Board proper described the location as a “key junction” and the proposed building as “substandard”.

This was Lidl’s third attempt in seven years to open a store in Knocknacarra – two previous applications on a site at the junction of the Ballymoneen Road with the Distributor Road were rejected by An Bórd Pleanála.

