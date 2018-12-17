Galway Bay fm newsroom – A second attempt to build a solar farm in Loughrea has been successful.
The county council previously refused planning permission to Engie Developments Ireland Limited for the solar farm at Ardnadoman East.
The company appealed the decision to An Bord Pleanála which has overturned the council decision.
Appeals board overturns refusal for Loughrea solar farm
