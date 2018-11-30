Appeals Board overturns council decision to allow new Salthill apartment block

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The development of a new apartment block in Salthill has been shot down.

Earlier this year, the city council granted planning permission to Foxfield Inns for the apartments at San Antonio Terrace.

This decision was appealed to An Bord Pleanála which has now overturned the city council’s decision and has refused to grant planning permission.

The development at San Antonio Terrace would have involved the demolition of an old building and the construction of an apartment block for 8 units.

A third party appealed the decision of the local authority, arguing that the rights and amenities of local residents would be seriously curtailed.

They raised concerns about plot ratio, overlooking, open space standards and car parking.

An Bord Pleanála has overturned the city council’s decision and is refusing to allow the Salthill development go ahead.

It states that the height, mass and proximity of the development to houses to the north would result in overshadowing, therefore seriously injuring the amenities of the area.