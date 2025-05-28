Appeal to free up funds to spend a penny in Ballinasloe

Spending a penny on Ballinasloe’s public toilets is long overdue, a meeting of area councillors was told.

Cllr Evelyn Parson (Ind) described the state of the toilet block at St Michael’s carpark in the town as “totally unsatisfactory” and reiterated previous calls for investment in an upgrade – and to make the toilets accessible to people with disabilities.

“This has been a bugbear of mine since in came into the Council.

“I know there has been funding sought from the Community Recognition Fund. If it doesn’t get funding from that, we might get something from the Town and Village Renewal Scheme,” said Cllr Parsons.

Ballinasloe had one of the largest populations of older people in the county, she said, and a significant number of people living with varying levels of disability. For these reasons alone, there should be an accessible public toilet in the town.

“At 32.6 per cent, Ballinasloe has one of the highest numbers of old-age in the county – there is a significant number of older people living in Ballinasloe. We have a disability rate that is higher than the average in the State.

“We have more reason than any other place to have a public toilet,” said Cllr Parsons, adding that the condition of the existing toilets was appalling.

An upgraded toilet block should be fully accessible for wheelchair users, she said.

“We are a hospital town,” said Cllr Parsons referring to the number of patients visiting Ballinasloe to go to Portiuncula.

“We need to have fit-for-purpose public toilets.

“There is already a toilet block there. We have the site; it has planning; it has the services. This should be a straightforward project,” she said.

Cllr Dermot Connolly (SF) said councillors had received correspondence from visitors to the town lamenting the state of the current facility.

“We got representations from a husband and wife who had used both sides of [the toilet block].

“It is highly outdated – it needs to be at least retiled and replumbed. We’re not looking for the bicycle shed but we do want people to be able to use the toilets,” said Cllr Connelly, referring to the €335,000 Dáil bicycle shed.

Cllr Alan Harney (FG) said it was “clear for all to see” that the current toilets were not fit for purpose.

Senior Executive Engineer Derek Troy said every effort was being made to secure the money required to upgrade the toilets.

“I have taken up every opportunity possible to apply for funding and I am hopeful that we may be successful in this,” he said of the Community Recognition Fund application.

Pictured: The Toilets at the bottom of St Michaels Square Ballinasloe. Pic Gerry Stronge