Appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála over Claregalway quarry expansion

An appeal’s been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála over the planned extension of a quarry in Claregalway.

Last month, county planners gave the green light to Harrington Concrete and Quarries for the longstanding site at Ardgaineen.

Local residents had objected, citing issues like noise and vibration from blasting, heavy vehicle traffic, and impact on property values.

They’ve now taken an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, with a decision due in March.

