  • Services

Services

Appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála over Claregalway quarry expansion

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála over Claregalway quarry expansion
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála over the planned extension of a quarry in Claregalway.

Last month, county planners gave the green light to Harrington Concrete and Quarries for the longstanding site at Ardgaineen.

Local residents had objected, citing issues like noise and vibration from blasting, heavy vehicle traffic, and impact on property values.

They’ve now taken an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, with a decision due in March.

500309

 

More like this:
no_space
No in-person menopause clinics at UHG for 4 straight months

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere were no in-person complex menopause clinics in ...

no_space
National disability conference to take place at University of Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA conference is taking place at University of Galway ...

no_space
Ballinasloe Social Services marks 40 years and looks to bright future

A commemoration of the past and a showcase of the new future – that was the twin theme of a morni...

no_space
Galway recipients honoured for community endeavours at Garda Youth Awards

A group of TY students who, among other things, designed a garden for Clifden Day Care Hospital, ...

no_space
Housing plan falls well short of the mark

Conradh na Gaeilge has claimed the Government’s new housing plan was not adequate to tackle the a...

no_space
Court hears convicted Connemara murderer and rapist wants to retest forensic evidence

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM A 51-year-old man who has spent 24 years in prison f...

no_space
Five Galway businesses participate in Cross-Border Trade Mission to Northern Ireland

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive Galway businesses have taken part in a Cross-Bor...

no_space
UHG second-most overcrowded hospital in November

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity Hospital Galway has been the second-most o...

no_space
Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign Officially Launched in Oranmore off Galway to Dublin Motorway.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMDrivers are being reminded to take it easy on the roa...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up