Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over expansion of popular pub in city west end

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the expansion of a popular pub in the city’s west end.
In April, city planners gave the green light for the Blue Note to create a new “Quiet Lounge” in a vacant commercial premises beside the pub gate.
A local resident had raised objections, over the noise impact on overheard apartments.
An appeal against the granting of approval has now been taken to An Bord Pleanála, with a decision due in August.
