Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over expansion of popular pub in city west end

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the expansion of a popular pub in the city’s west end.

In April, city planners gave the green light for the Blue Note to create a new “Quiet Lounge” in a vacant commercial premises beside the pub gate.

A local resident had raised objections, over the noise impact on overheard apartments.

An appeal against the granting of approval has now been taken to An Bord Pleanála, with a decision due in August.

