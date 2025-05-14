  • Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over expansion of popular pub in city west end

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the expansion of a popular pub in the city’s west end.

In April, city planners gave the green light for the Blue Note to create a new “Quiet Lounge” in a vacant commercial premises beside the pub gate.

A local resident had raised objections, over the noise impact on overheard apartments.

An appeal against the granting of approval has now been taken to An Bord Pleanála, with a decision due in August.

