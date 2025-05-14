Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over student accommodation complex in city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local residents have taken an appeal to An Bord Pleanala over a student accommodation complex at Coolough Road in the city.

The site is located near the junction of the Coolough Road and the Dyke Road – and it’d offer almost 600 bed spaces.

Despite strong objections from local residents – as well as street protests last year – city planners gave the green light in April.

Many locals stress they’re not against housing in their area – but are just not happy with the scale and nature of this particular project.

Adding to their discontent is recent approval from An Bord Pleanala for a separate student block on a site just across the road.

An appeal’s now been taken with the higher planning authority, with a decision due in August.