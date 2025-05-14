  • Services

Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over student accommodation complex in city

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over student accommodation complex in city
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Local residents have taken an appeal to An Bord Pleanala over a student accommodation complex at Coolough Road in the city.

The site is located near the junction of the Coolough Road and the Dyke Road – and it’d offer almost 600 bed spaces.

Despite strong objections from local residents – as well as street protests last year – city planners gave the green light in April.

The planned complex would have 84 apartments across 7 blocks, offering a total of almost 600 bed spaces.

Many locals stress they’re not against housing in their area – but are just not happy with the scale and nature of this particular project.

Adding to their discontent is recent approval from An Bord Pleanala for a separate student block on a site just across the road.

An appeal’s now been taken with the higher planning authority, with a decision due in August.

More like this:
no_space
Step foward for future of coastal walkway at Renville Park in Oranmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere's a step forward in plans to secure the future ...

no_space
Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over expansion of popular pub in city west end

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over ...

no_space
Galway-shot and co-produced film selected for Cannes Festival's Great 8 Showcase

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Irish feature film Learning to Breathe Under Wate...

no_space
British business events buyers explore Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeven Business Events buyers from Britain have been e...

no_space
Government urged to approve Harbour Master for Inis Oírr

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMConnemara Councillor Padraig Mac an Iomaire is urging...

no_space
Health Minister to visit city for series of engagements

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Health Minister will be in the city tomorrow for ...

no_space
Legal challenge halts pedestrianisation of Westend Streets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA legal challenge has halted the planned pedestrianis...

no_space
Works to start on Oranmore train station upgrades in October

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMWorks on significant upgrades to Oranmore train stati...

no_space
Half of septic tanks inspected in Galway failed in 2024

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJust under half of the 200 septic tanks inspected in ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up