Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal to replace derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans to replace a derelict pub and shop in Caltra with housing.
Padraig & Margaret Killilea had sought to knock the two story building on the R358, and replace it with 3 terraced homes.
The plans were refused, largely due to concerns planners had about wastewater treatment and effluent disposal.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due by the end of the year.
