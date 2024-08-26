Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of steel container coffee shop in Dunmore

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of retention permission for a steel container coffee shop in Dunmore.

The unauthorised development is located on the grounds of the Applegreen filling station in the town.





The structure is built from shipping containers that are stacked three high and tower above the forecourt canopy.

The bottom container houses commercial washing machines and fuel storage, with the coffee dock above.

It was developed without any planning application or approval, and retention permission was sought by Brian Egan in May.

But county planners refused permission on a wide number of grounds – ranging from traffic hazards and its design and scale, to impact on nearby properties and the local environment.

They also held that approval would set an undesirable precedent for future development in the area.

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala in recent days, with a decision due late this year or early next year.

