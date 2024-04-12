  • Services

Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside

Published:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside
Share story:

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside

The project is a new single-storey retail development that would’ve offered almost 1,900m2 of new floor space.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It would be sited at the back of the current site, built at a right angle to – and connected with – the existing shops there.

But the project was rejected by city planners last month – largely because they held it’s too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in July.

The post Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Up to 100 new local tour guides to hit Galway city streets through new initiative

Up to 100 new local tour guides will take to the streets of Galway city this summer through a new...

no_space
Call for engineers to examine road from Corner Chapel to Donaghpatrick cemetery in Headford

The road from Corner Chapel to Donaghpatrick cemetery in Headford needs to be examined by enginee...

no_space
Proposal for new free parking scheme to assist businesses in Ballinasloe

A proposal has been floated for a new free parking scheme in Ballinasloe to boost local businesse...

no_space
High Court judge urges two Moycullen doctors to resolve their differences outside of court

A senior High Court judge has urged two Moycullen based doctors to try to resolve differences, th...

no_space
Person brought to UHG following RNLI rescue on Inishbofin

An individual has been brought to UHG following a rescue by Clifden RNLI on Inishbofin. The volun...

no_space
End of era for Aran ‘saviour’

One of the saviours of the world-renowned Aran sweater is to shut up shop after 86 years. Anne...

no_space
Properties in city go ‘sale agreed’ at twice the speed of the rest of the country

Properties in Galway City are selling at a far faster rate than elsewhere in the country — at a t...

no_space
TikTok trends that may not be so hair-raising

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara I’m always on the lookout for the quick fix ...

no_space
Galway U-20 hurlers defy the odds in a frantic finale

Offaly 0-15 Galway 1-12 JUMPING to premature conclusions in modern-day hurling is becoming ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up