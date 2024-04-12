Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of new retail wing at West City Centre Park in Westside
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a new retail wing at the West City Centre Office and Retail Park in Westside
The project is a new single-storey retail development that would’ve offered almost 1,900m2 of new floor space.
It would be sited at the back of the current site, built at a right angle to – and connected with – the existing shops there.
But the project was rejected by city planners last month – largely because they held it’s too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in July.
