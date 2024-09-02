  • Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of mobile saunas at Renville Pier in Oranmore

Published:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of mobile saunas at Renville Pier in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of plans for mobile sauna units at Renville Pier in Oranmore.

The project would see two mobile sauna units and two changing units installed opposite the sailing club.


The plans are led by Liam Irwin Lidoc Experiences Ltd, and seek temporary permission for five years.

The mobile sauna and changing units would be located beside the rock armour, backing onto the wall of the public car park,

But the plans drew a huge number of varied objections – with some questioning if the applicant had the right to build on the foreshore at all.

County planners seemed to answer that question by refusing permission, saying they weren’t satisfied that the applicant has sufficient legal interest to access the development site.

They also identified potential traffic hazards and flood risks, and felt the development would be “visually obtrusive” and set a bad precedent for future development.

The developer has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due late this year or early next year.

