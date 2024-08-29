Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a 125 hectare solar farm in South Galway.
The development would have a 40 year operational life and be located at a site near the M18 Motorway, around 5km east of Kinvara.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Permission was refused by county planners on several grounds, including suitability of the site for a solar development of this scale.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by Harmony Solar – with a decision due late this year or early next year.
The post Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major solar farm in South Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
University of Galway Professor named among world’s top Thought Leaders at business awards
University of Galway Professor Martin Glavin has been named one of the world’s top Thought ...
University of Galway to host astronomy talk later today
The University of Galway will play host to a free astronomy talk later today The event is part of...
Official launch of Inis Mór’s new ambulance to take place next week
A new ambulance is to be launched on the Aran Island of Inis Mór next week. The event will also m...
Galway author features in list of ‘dynamic and exciting’ fiction writers
A Galway author has been named in the ‘New Voices 20 Best New Irish Writers’ list. Colin Walsh, a...
Road reopens after two-vehicle collision at Cloghans Hill in Tuam
The road at Cloghans Hill in Tuam has reopened following a road traffic incident this morning. Ar...
Former Kerry Group executive and Galway-native Frank Hayes dies after short illness
Kerry Group’s former global head of corporate affairs, Frank Hayes, from Galway, has died at the ...
Eamon O’Cuiv to be special guest at Galway Rural Development 30th anniversay event in Athenry
Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv is to be the special guest later today at Galway Rural Developm...
The perfect start for Sarsfields as champs fend off St Thomas’ foes
THE various county camogie championships kicked off over the last week with some very interesting...
Farmers advised to ensure that they’re registered with marts before this weekend
TWO of the three major online service providers for online mart bidding and viewing have reassure...