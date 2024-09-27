Appeal to An Bord Pleanála over refusal of major housing development in Oranmore
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála over the refusal of a major housing development in Oranmore.
Last month, county planners rejected plans for 171 homes at a site off the Coast Road.
The new estate would be built on a 5.5 hectare site off the Coast Road, backing onto the railway line.
They’d be mainly 2 and 3 bed townhouses, with a smaller number of single and four bed units – with plans for pedestrian and cyclist links to the rail station.
But the plans, led by Marshall Developments Ltd, were refused by county planners on a wide range of grounds.
They included potential impact on nearby conservation areas and traffic hazards linked with the planned access point on the Coast Road.
Other issues include the estates “vehicle dominated layout”, as well as its lack of green spaces and corridors.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála with a decision due in January.
