Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of major expansion to well-known city bar
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a major expansion to a well known city bar.
BRTW Investment Ltd is looking to significantly expand Taylor’s Bar at Dominick Street.
The project would involve the demolition of adjoining commercial units and outbuildings at the back of Taylor’s, and the construction of a ground floor extension to the existing bar.
There’d also be a first floor licensed cafe, and two apartments at second and third floor level, as well as considerable changes to the appearance of the building.
But city planners rejected the plans in December, citing concerns over the scale and density – as well as the building being out of character with the area.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision due in May.
