Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of guesthouse in Loughrea
Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a guesthouse in Loughrea.
The plans, led by Silver Task Ltd, would have seen an existing derelict home at Athenry Road demolished and replaced with a two-storey guesthouse.
The home is adjacant to the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.
But county planners found the size and scale would amount to over-development of the site, and be out of character with the local area.
An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in December.
