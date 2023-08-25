  • Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of guesthouse in Loughrea

Published:

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of a guesthouse in Loughrea.

The plans, led by Silver Task Ltd, would have seen an existing derelict home at Athenry Road demolished and replaced with a two-storey guesthouse.

The home is adjacant to the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

But county planners found the size and scale would amount to over-development of the site, and be out of character with the local area.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in December.

