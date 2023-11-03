An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of new apartment blocks at Newcastle Road.

The plans led by Shawder Limited would have involved the demolition of an existing home at 99 Newcastle Road.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

Replacing the demolished home would be two new apartment blocks, one four-storey and the other two-storey.

They’d consist of ten one-bed units and eight two-bed units.

Several objections were lodged by local residents, who argued it would be out of character for the area, particularly the proposed height of the taller block.

Other issues raised include lack of car-parking spaces and overlooking and overshadowing of nearby properties and amenity areas.

City planners rejected the plans earlier this month; among their concerns were the height, as well as the excessive number of one-bed units.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in February.

The post Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of apartment blocks at Newcastle Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.