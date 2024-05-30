Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna

Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing developments in Barna.

Both projects are led by Peter & Seóna O’Fegan and would be based on lands on opposite sides of the R336 in the village.





The first, on the south side, is for 51 homes and 2 commercial buildings, while on the opposite site, the project is for 18 apartments.

Both plans were refused by county planners last week – and appeals have now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with decisions due in September.

