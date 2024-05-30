Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing developments in Barna.
Both projects are led by Peter & Seóna O’Fegan and would be based on lands on opposite sides of the R336 in the village.
The first, on the south side, is for 51 homes and 2 commercial buildings, while on the opposite site, the project is for 18 apartments.
Both plans were refused by county planners last week – and appeals have now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala, with decisions due in September.
