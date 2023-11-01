Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of 91 new homes in Athenry.

Coffey Construction sought permission for the homes at a site at Parklands, with access via the existing estate.





[There had been strong local opposition to the plans with considerable numbers of submissions made to Galway County Council.

Among the issues raised were the zoning of the land, the suitability of the proposed access road, intrusion on nearby existing estates and construction traffic through a laneway.

Last month, county planners refused permission on a wide-ranging number of grounds.

They held that the overall design of the estate is substandard, and that the applicant failed to demonstrate a ‘masterplan’ approach to the wider site it controls.

Planners were also concerned over the capacity of the surrounding road network, particularly the Parklands estate road and the R347.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in February.

