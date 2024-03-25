Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over permission for private airstrip in Dunmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over permission for the continued operation of a private airstrip in Dunmore.
County planners granted approval for the project to John Reddington last month, on lands at Carrowntryla.
Planning permission for the private airstrip in an agricultural field was first secured in 2011 following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.
Last month a fresh application for continued use was approved by county planners, despite a comprehensive local objection.
Among the conditions of approval are that the airstrip can only used by the applicant’s aircraft, and only for non-commercial use.
The issues raised in the lengthy local objection are too numerous to mention – but the airstrip is described as causing annoyance, nuisance and stress.
It claimed the airstrip has been used by unauthorised planes, and it’s been extended closer to their home in the past without planning permission.
It’s also alleged that whether deliberately or otherwise, the applicant’s plane “persistently” passes directly over their home and sheds during takeoff and landing.
Following the approval of the plans last month, an appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanála with a decision due in July.
