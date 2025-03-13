Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over nursing home plans on Warwick Hotel site in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the approval of a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill.

There was previously a range of objections to the project, but it’s one local resident who has taken the appeal.

There had been a number of objections to the plans – mostly on scale and height issues, rather than against the home in principle.

It was originally a part 4-storey, part 5-storey building offering 157 bed spaces.

Following consultation with city planners, developer Bartra reduced the scale and overall capacity to 131 bedrooms.

One resident accepted the site and location is fine for a nursing home – but argued that under HIQA guidelines, it’s only suitable for around 80 beds.

They claimed that staff and visitor numbers, compared to just 30 parking spaces, will lead to traffic chaos.

The resident has now taken an appeal to An Bord Pleanala with a decision expected in July.