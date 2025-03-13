  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over nursing home plans on Warwick Hotel site in Salthill

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over nursing home plans on Warwick Hotel site in Salthill
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the approval of a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill.

There was previously a range of objections to the project, but it’s one local resident who has taken the appeal.

There had been a number of objections to the plans – mostly on scale and height issues, rather than against the home in principle.

It was originally a part 4-storey, part 5-storey building offering 157 bed spaces.

Following consultation with city planners, developer Bartra reduced the scale and overall capacity to 131 bedrooms.

One resident accepted the site and location is fine for a nursing home – but argued that under HIQA guidelines, it’s only suitable for around 80 beds.

They claimed that staff and visitor numbers, compared to just 30 parking spaces, will lead to traffic chaos.

The resident has now taken an appeal to An Bord Pleanala with a decision expected in July.

More like this:
no_space
No planning application needed for Headford Courthouse to be repurposed for community activities

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA recent meeting has heard that a planning applicatio...

no_space
UHG saw reduction in waiting lists despite increase in 2024 attendance

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUHG managed to reduce its waiting lists last year, de...

no_space
Three Galway schools make Junk Kouture finals

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThree local schools have made it through to the natio...

no_space
Galway foodies hailed across the water

Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara As somebody who spent more than 12 years abr...

no_space
Tribesmen look to extend unbeaten start but could do with just a second win

Are you the kind of person who regards a glass containing exactly half the volume it can hold as ...

no_space
Finding his path in life

Ian Kilroy’s journey to becoming a Zen Buddhist priest began in Galway as a youngster, browsing b...

no_space
Fury grows on ACRES and peat soil plans

VERBAL assurances to farmers on the ‘voluntary nature’ of rewetting measures on peaty soils are ‘...

no_space
Claire fulfils dream with children’s book

Arts Week with Judy Murphy It’s not War and Peace,” laughs Claire Hynes, as she places her fir...

no_space
Husband and wife duo looking forward to intimate gig in Gurteeny

The old cliché about the family that plays together, staying together, clearly holds true for Iri...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up