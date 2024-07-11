Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of new school for The Bish in Dangan
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over planning approval for a new school for The Bish in Dangan.
City planners greenlit the project last month, following some redesigns due to initial conflict with the Galway City Ring Road project.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The new school would be built at a greenfield site in Dangan, beside the University of Galway, and would consist of several blocks of varying heights.
As well as classrooms and specialist rooms, there’d also be a multi-purpose hall, five ball courts, amphitheatre space, and courtyard gardens.
Last month, city planners gave their stamp of approval after some minor alterations to avoid conflict with the Galway City Ring Road.
But an appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a number of parties who had also lodged objections at City Hall.
Among their concerns are traffic volumes, the N59 and nearby estates being used as setdown areas, and lack of public transport options.
It’s also claimed the site is too small with no capacity for future development – and amounts to a short-term plan that is a poor investment for the future.
An Bord Pleanala will make a decision in November.
320047
The post Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of new school for The Bish in Dangan appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Planning go ahead for 40-bed Community Nursing Unit in Clifden
Galway County Council has granted planning permission for the long awaited 40-bed Community Nursi...
Claims city council move to Crown Square in Mervue could cost over €30m more than expected
Galway City Council’s planned move to Crown Square in Mervue could end up costing up to €80...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of high-rise hotel near Galway Docks
An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of the latest attempt to build a...
Ministers Richmond and Rabbitte to launch social-rented homes in Tuam
Ministers Neale Richmond and Anne Rabbitte are to launch 8 social-rented homes in Tuam tomorrow m...
Galway TD tells Dáil new tax proposals could be huge burden for small family businesses
Galway East TD Sean Canney has told the Dáil that tax proposals contained in the Finance Act coul...
County Council to consider traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumna
Galway County Council is to consider installing traffic lights at Ballyshrule Bridge near Portumn...
County Cathoirleach says council resources being “wasted” chasing up ESB to switch on lights in Athenry
Galway County Council resources should not be wasted on repeatedly chasing up the ESB to switch o...
University of Galway named in top 100 universities in Europe
The University of Galway has been named as one of the top universities in Europe. The Europe sect...
Being authentic and positive is Bricknasty’s philosophy
Groove Tube with Cian O’Connell Last year, Dublin group Bricknasty released INA CRUELER – a gr...