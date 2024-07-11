Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of new school for The Bish in Dangan

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over planning approval for a new school for The Bish in Dangan.

City planners greenlit the project last month, following some redesigns due to initial conflict with the Galway City Ring Road project.





The new school would be built at a greenfield site in Dangan, beside the University of Galway, and would consist of several blocks of varying heights.

As well as classrooms and specialist rooms, there’d also be a multi-purpose hall, five ball courts, amphitheatre space, and courtyard gardens.

Last month, city planners gave their stamp of approval after some minor alterations to avoid conflict with the Galway City Ring Road.

But an appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by a number of parties who had also lodged objections at City Hall.

Among their concerns are traffic volumes, the N59 and nearby estates being used as setdown areas, and lack of public transport options.

It’s also claimed the site is too small with no capacity for future development – and amounts to a short-term plan that is a poor investment for the future.

An Bord Pleanala will make a decision in November.

