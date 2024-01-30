Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing estate in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
The approval of a new housing estate in Athenry town has been appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents.
Laurem Construction Ltd was granted permission earlier this month for 15 homes behind an existing estate at Dublin Road.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Access to the planned estate would be through the existing Abbey Glen estate.
City planners gave the green light in early January, despite a huge number of local submissions.
Among their concerns were potential traffic and safety issues, construction traffic, flood risks, overlooking of existing properties and lack of infrastructure.
Although permission was ultimately granted, that approval came with a hefty 34 conditions on the construction phase and overall development.
Local residents have now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – while the developer has also lodged an appeal against some of the conditions of approval.
A decision in due in May.
The post Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing estate in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Forum Connemara to offer free environmental management courses in February
FORUM Connemara is offering free environmental management courses next month. The Dúlra project w...
Galway in top three counties for most complaints about taxi drivers
Galway is in the top three counties when it comes to complaints about taxi drivers Drivers refusi...
5 per cent increase in employment in Galway Gaeltacht last year
Employment grew by 5 per cent in the Galway Gaeltacht last year, with 168 new jobs created. That&...
Galway in top three counties for most complaints for taxi drivers
Galway is in the top three counties when it comes to complaints about taxi drivers Drivers refusi...
Cabinet to discuss increased funding for areas impacted by storm damage
Cabinet is set to discuss increased funding for the humanitarian scheme set aside for areas, incl...
Boil Water notice issued for 2,000 people in Kinvara from tomorrow morning
A boil water notice will come into effect for over 2,000 residents of Kinvara from 9AM tomorrow m...
Streets of Galway don new bunting in preparation for city’s newest festival
The streets of the city are donning new bunting, after today’s launch event for Galway̵...
Keith Finnegan to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting
Keith Finnegan is to retire from Galway Bay fm in April after 34 years of broadcasting The 62 yea...
World-renowned genocide scholar to deliver public lecture at University of Galway
One of the world’s foremost experts on genocide will deliver a public lecture at the Univer...