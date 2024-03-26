Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of housing development in Mountbellew

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against a planned housing development in Mountbellew.

The plans led by Cahermorris Developments Limited would see 39 homes built on a site to the rear of the Aldi supermarket in the town.





County planners approved the project last month – prompting an appeal to the higher planning authority by a local resident.

A decision in due in July.

