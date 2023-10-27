  • Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road

Published:

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road
Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for a high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road.

The centre would be eight stories in height and would be located at a site across from the Westside Playing Fields.


The site is known as the “Seamus Quirke Road Regeneration Site”.

A masterplan envisions healthcare, apartments, student accommodation, offices and retail offerings, all built around a core public space.

The proposed Primary Care Centre would include a pharmacy and café, and the plans would also see a Túsla building and an ambulance base built on the site.

City planners had previously identified issues with the original plans, prompting some redesign of the PCC itself, as well as the Túsla building.

And considerable local objections were lodged raising a wide range of concerns.

Among them were claims the height of the new health centre would be excessive and there is no reason for the scale and density proposed.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due in February.

