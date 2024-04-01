An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the approval of apartment blocks at Letteragh Road in the city.

Last month, city planners approved a plan to demolish a vacant guesthouse, and replace it with 28 homes across 3 blocks.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

There were considerable local objections – with issues raised including traffic hazards, overshadowing of nearby properties, and excessive density.

An appeal has now been lodged with An Bord Pleanala by local residents, with a decision due in July.

The post Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over approval of apartment blocks at Letteragh Road appeared first on Galway Bay FM.