  • Services

Services

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over apartment block in Renmore

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over apartment block in Renmore
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been taken to An Bord Pleanala over the approval of a new apartment block in Renmore.

Shawder Ltd was granted permission by city planners to knock an existing home on the Dublin Road, opposite Galweigans.

In place of the existing home would be a four storey block consisting of ten apartments.

The plans note that the fourth storey is stepped back from the main building line to lessen the visual impact of the building on the area.

But local residents are unconvinced, with some arguing the scale and height of the project is still out of sync with nearby homes.

An appeals now been taken an appeal to An Bord Pleanala with a decision due later this year.

It comes as the board is also considering an appeal case taken by local residents against a different and substantially bigger planned apartment block just metres away.

Those plans led by Renaissance Property Ltd would see three homes opposite Flannery’s Hotel demolished and replaced with a block of 24 units.

More like this:
no_space
Research in Connemara reveals how red squirrels thrive despite predators

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMResearch carried out at University of Galway has shed...

no_space
Galway-based Niall Leyden named Ireland’s Wealth Management Executive of the Year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway-based Niall Leyden has been named Ireland’s We...

no_space
Concern over latest string of stolen lifebuoys across city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe latest round of deliberate removals of lifebuoys ...

no_space
Athenry to host first ever Battle of the Colleges Young Shepherds Competition

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAthenry will host the first ever Battle of the Colleg...

no_space
Local sources most trusted when it comes to news

The majority of Irish people are either extremely or very interested in news, according to the an...

no_space
Sun, sea, sand and Salthill – right on your doorstep

A corner house plot located in the heart of Salthill – a short walk from the Prom and the Blackro...

no_space
Struggling with your spare tyre!

With spare tyres being phased out, it seems that Irish motorists are unsure how to cope with its ...

no_space
Pre-excavation works begin at former Mother and Baby Home

Survivors and family members of former residents of the Tuam Mother and Baby Home were ‘optimisti...

no_space
Parents delay smartphones for children entering secondary school

Parents from three Galway primary schools have come together to keep their children away from sma...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up