Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over apartment block in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been taken to An Bord Pleanala over the approval of a new apartment block in Renmore.

Shawder Ltd was granted permission by city planners to knock an existing home on the Dublin Road, opposite Galweigans.

In place of the existing home would be a four storey block consisting of ten apartments.

The plans note that the fourth storey is stepped back from the main building line to lessen the visual impact of the building on the area.

But local residents are unconvinced, with some arguing the scale and height of the project is still out of sync with nearby homes.

An appeals now been taken an appeal to An Bord Pleanala with a decision due later this year.

It comes as the board is also considering an appeal case taken by local residents against a different and substantially bigger planned apartment block just metres away.

Those plans led by Renaissance Property Ltd would see three homes opposite Flannery’s Hotel demolished and replaced with a block of 24 units.