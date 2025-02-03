  • Services

Services

Appeal taken to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of plans to knock derelict home in Gort and replace with six homes

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal taken to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of plans to knock derelict home in Gort and replace with six homes
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been taken to An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of permission to demolish a derelict home in Gort and replace it with six new homes.

The home fronts onto Crowe Street near the roundabout – and there were several local objections to the plans.

The plan envisions the demolition of a vacant home and the construction of six new homes.

The proposed access would be via the existing access to the Coole Haven housing estate.

But county planners rejected the plans earlier this month on several grounds.

They include overdevelopment of the confined site and potential traffic hazards.

There had also been several local objections raising similar issues.

Developer Theresa Murphy has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due later this year.

 

More like this:
no_space
Seanad Elections conclude with Seven Galway Senators elected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe 2025 Seanad Elections have concluded with seven G...

no_space
Ballybane community hub to host public talk on benefits of sustainable energy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA public talk on the benefits of sustainable energy w...

no_space
Midlands – North West MEP Says Minister for Justice must prioritise implementation of EU human trafficking law

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMidlands-North West MEP Maria Walsh has written to Mi...

no_space
Seanad Elections Update – 10am – Fianna Fail's Ollie Crowe elected

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMOutgoing Senator Ollie Crowe of Fianna Fail has becom...

no_space
Feuding farmer is deemed not suitable for community service

The Kinvara farmer who was found guilty of assault causing harm to his former friend during a far...

no_space
Galway city hotel worker is local IHF winner of Employee of the Year Award

A prized employee at a Galway city centre hotel is this year’s Irish Hotels Federation Galway Bra...

no_space
Parents slammed over son’s school absence

The parents of a 13-year-old boy who has an almost 90% school absence rate have been ordered to f...

no_space
Seanad Elections Update – 1pm – Ann Rabbitte elimninated as PJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell are elected to the Seanad

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPJ Murphy and Gerald Craughwell are elected to the Se...

no_space
Roscommon Galway TD offers Taoiseach proposals to provide necessary relief to communities ravaged by Storm Éowyn.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSinn Féin TD for Roscommon/Galway Claire Kerrane has ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up