Appeal taken to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of plans to knock derelict home in Gort and replace with six homes

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been taken to An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of permission to demolish a derelict home in Gort and replace it with six new homes.

The home fronts onto Crowe Street near the roundabout – and there were several local objections to the plans.

The plan envisions the demolition of a vacant home and the construction of six new homes.

The proposed access would be via the existing access to the Coole Haven housing estate.

But county planners rejected the plans earlier this month on several grounds.

They include overdevelopment of the confined site and potential traffic hazards.

There had also been several local objections raising similar issues.

Developer Theresa Murphy has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala with a decision due later this year.