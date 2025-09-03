  • Services

Appeal over use of Gort apartments for asylum seekers

Appeal over use of Gort apartments for asylum seekers
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála over the use of apartments in Gort to house international protection applicants.

11 apartments at Mill Court are being used as IPAS accommodation since 2022.

Retention permission was secured by Dom St Properties (Galway) Ltd in July – and this prompted an appeal to the higher planning commission by an apartment owner.

Their submission states they have no problem with some apartments being used by IPAS, or having those in Direct Provision as neighbours.

But they argue it’s unfair that the majority of the apartments in the development are now being used in this way.

The submission claims there’s no sense of community due to high occupant turnover – and noise, anti-social behavior, and dirty communal areas are not being addressed.

It asks that if permission is granted, the accommodation centre should be limited to five or six units.

The case is expected to be decided by the end of the year.

