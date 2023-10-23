An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanala against the refusal of plans for 72 new homes in Athenry town.

Last month, the plans led by Bellerin 3A Limited were rejected by county planners.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The proposed development would be based along Prospect Road and would back onto the rail line.

The 72 new homes would consist of a mix of apartments and homes in various configurations, with new vehicle and pedestrian access points.

But the proposal was rejected by county planners, the primary reason being the land isn’t currently zoned for development.

They also held the plans don’t go far enough in providing connectivity to the wider pedestrian and cycle network, and could pose increased risk to road users.

They also found the estate would represent an inappropriate form of development, with the proposed density and configuration not matching the existing area.

The developer has now lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, with a decision expected in February.

The post Appeal lodged with An Bord Pleanala over refusal of 72 homes in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.