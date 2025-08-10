Appeal lodged to An Coimisiún Pleanála over restoration of historic Dalyston House near Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal has been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála over the planned restoration of Dalyston House in Kylebrack, Loughrea.

The home, built in the 1700s, is currently in a state of disrepair and is listed as a protected structure.

According to a report contained in the planning file, Dalyston House was built in the mid-1700s and later became the seat of Charles O’Farrell.

In 1906, it was valued at £50, in the 1960s it was stripped of its fittings, and today, it’s a ruin.

But owner Flan Frawley is planning to rebuild it based on historical photos and records, and the project was approved by county planners last month.

There was a large number of local submissions, with many raising concerns over alleged unauthorised work that had been going on for years.

Also noted by many is the apparent “ambiguity” whether the development is domestic or commercial.

Two locals have now taken an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála, with a decision due towards the end of this year.