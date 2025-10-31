Appeal lodged against major sports development in Oughterard

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála against a major sports development in Oughterard.

Last month, permission was granted by county planners for the project at a site off Pier Road, beside an existing rugby pitch.

As well as a new multi-sports pitch, the project would add lighting and various upgrades to the existing pitch.

There’d also be several ball courts, amenity areas, a new building including toilets and showers, and landscaped areas.

This is a case of second time lucky – with the first proposal rejected several years ago due to concerns over the use of Pier Road.

But now that revised plans have been given the green light, local residents have lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Among other arguments, they maintain Pier Road is not suitable for two way traffic, high traffic volumes, or for buses and emergency service vehicles.

The higher planning authority will make a decision sometime next year.