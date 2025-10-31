  • Services

Services

Appeal lodged against major sports development in Oughterard

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Appeal lodged against major sports development in Oughterard
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An appeal’s been lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála against a major sports development in Oughterard.

Last month, permission was granted by county planners for the project at a site off Pier Road, beside an existing rugby pitch.

As well as a new multi-sports pitch, the project would add lighting and various upgrades to the existing pitch.

There’d also be several ball courts, amenity areas, a new building including toilets and showers, and landscaped areas.

This is a case of second time lucky – with the first proposal rejected several years ago due to concerns over the use of Pier Road.

But now that revised plans have been given the green light, local residents have lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Among other arguments, they maintain Pier Road is not suitable for two way traffic, high traffic volumes, or for buses and emergency service vehicles.

The higher planning authority will make a decision sometime next year.

More like this:
no_space
Approval for major solar farm near Kinvara on appeal

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMApproval has been given for a major solar farm near K...

no_space
Five Galway retailers recognised at XL awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFive Galway retailers have been recognised at the ann...

no_space
Two Galway companies win prize at North-South Cooperation Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTwo Galway-based companies have won a cash prize at t...

no_space
€118k of seized crime proceeds to fund two city projects

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM€118k seized from the proceeds of crime have been all...

no_space
Two patients still living in hospitals — a year after discharge

Two patients have lived in Galway University Hospitals for more than a year after they were clini...

no_space
Vandals force closure of Barna Sports Park

A REVIEW of CCTV footage is underway after vandals caused significant damage to the Multi-Use Gam...

no_space
Man is charged over knife attack

A 23-year-old man allegedly used a knife to slice the arm of another man during a violent inciden...

no_space
Galway Gardaí seize more than €100,000 worth of goods in Ballybane raid

Galway Gardaí seized over €55,000 worth of tobacco and cigarettes as well as over €50,000 of coun...

no_space
Banned driver caught three times without car insurance

By Ronan Judge  A disqualified driver who was caught driving on three occasions without insura...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up