Appeal for witnesses after shots fired at two homes in Ballinasloe

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Garda are appealing for information after shots were fired at two homes in Ballinasloe in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services responded to reports of shots fired at two homes in the town at around 3.50am, causing damage but no injuries.

An appeals now been issued for anyone who may have information or video footage from the St. Grellan’s Terrace and surrounding areas at Brackernagh, between 3.30am and 4.30am,

In particular, Gardaí are looking to speak with anyone who might have seen a dark-coloured saloon car in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda station at 09096 – 31890, the Garda Confidental Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

