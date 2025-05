This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

No arrests have yet been made in connection with a burglary at Tuam Stadium

It occurred between 9 on Tuesday night of last week and Wednesday morning at 10

Entry was gained through an old dressing room via an unlocked window

A number of items of stock were taken from the stadium shop

Tuam Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area during this period and observed any suspicious activity