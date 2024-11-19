  • Services

Appeal for information over petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and Galway City linked to ongoing feud

Gardaí are appealing for information over a series of petrol bomb attacks in Tuam and Galway City linked to an ongoing feud.

They say the ongoing dispute is between a number of families in the Galway and Mayo areas.

Around 10pm on Tuesday, November 12th, a petrol bomb was thrown at a house at Bothar An Choiste, Headford Road, causing extensive damage.

The following Day, Wednesday November 13th, a petrol bomb was thrown at a house at Gilmartin Road in Tuam.

On this occasion a black Audi A6 was seen pulling up at the residence and two males got out of the car.

Then, on Sunday November 17th, at around 11.30pm, a device was thrown at a property at Gort Cam, Ballybane.

But the device failed to ignite, and a black car was seen leaving the area at speed, with a distinctive black sticker on the back window.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact Galway Garda Station at 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

