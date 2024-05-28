Appeal for 84 year old woman missing from Gort area
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gardaí are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 84-year-old Teresa Tannian who is missing from Gort.
Teresa was last seen at approximately 7pm last Saturday May 25th at her home in Killina, and her family is anxious to make contact with her.
Teresa is described as approximately 5’2″ in height, of slim build, with short white hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Gort Garda Station at 091 636407, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
